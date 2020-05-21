Global  

Policeman killed in Pulwama attack

Hindu Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Head constable Anoop Singh succumbed to his injuries. A resident of Pulwama’s Saidpora, Mr. Singh belonged to the Indian Reserve Police’s 10 Battalion.
