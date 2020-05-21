Global  

China set to impose new Hong Kong security law, Trump warns of strong U.S. reaction

Reuters Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
China is set to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong after last year's pro-democracy unrest, a Chinese official said on Thursday, drawing a warning from President Donald Trump that the United States would react "very strongly" against the attempt to gain more control over the former British colony.China's action could spark fresh protests in Hong Kong, which enjoys many freedoms not allowed on the mainland, after often violent demonstrations of 2019
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: China says to impose security laws on Hong Kong

China says to impose security laws on Hong Kong 01:29

 China says it intends to impose a national security law on Hong Kong, which risks sparking renewed unrest. Lucy Fielder reports.

