Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Keeping the peace: On India-China border tension

Hindu Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
India and China must end tensions on the border by clarifying the LAC
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

PM Oli: Nepal will reclaim Lipulekh, Kalapani, Limpiyadhura from India [Video]

PM Oli: Nepal will reclaim Lipulekh, Kalapani, Limpiyadhura from India

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday asserted that Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura belong to Nepal and vowed to "reclaim" them from India through political and diplomatic efforts, as his..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:31Published
Stay-At-Home Divide Causing Tension Along Illinois-Wisconsin Border [Video]

Stay-At-Home Divide Causing Tension Along Illinois-Wisconsin Border

Just 24 hours after Wisconsin's supreme court threw out that state's order, the debate is leading to tension on the Illinois-Wisconsin border. 

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:00Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

brahmandpati

राय साहब 🇮🇳 @mitra_baral Yeah, We got to know how much familiar you guys are with india. Don't know about nepalese people but y… https://t.co/YHsYrF4qbC 15 hours ago

ammies99

Ammies @majorgauravarya 3)when kashmir is disputd territory acc 2 pak how it sold shaksgam valley2 china? 4) india does so… https://t.co/YNfVvwsxF1 3 days ago