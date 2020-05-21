Global  

U.S. senators seek to sanction Chinese over Hong Kong

Reuters Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Republican and Democratic U.S. senators said on Thursday they would introduce legislation to impose sanctions on Chinese officials for violating Hong Kong's independence, after Beijing moved to impose a new security law on the former British colony.
