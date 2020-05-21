U.S. senators seek to sanction Chinese over Hong Kong



Related videos from verified sources As Thousands Take To The Streets, Beijing Vows To Crack Down On Hong Kongers



The Chinese government is in a rush to assert more control of former British colony Hong Kong. It's a continuation of China's efforts to increase control over Hong Kong following mass protests in 2019... Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:36 Published 9 hours ago Hong Kong Protesters Opposing New National Security Laws From Chinese Government



CBS News Reporter Ian Lee reports from London. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:50 Published 10 hours ago You Might Like

Tweets about this