U.S. senators seek to sanction Chinese over Hong Kong
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () Republican and Democratic U.S. senators said on Thursday they would introduce legislation to impose sanctions on Chinese officials for violating Hong Kong's independence, after Beijing moved to impose a new security law on the former British colony.
A Chinese proposal to impose national security laws on Hong Kong could see mainland intelligence agencies set up bases there, raising fears of direct law enforcement and what U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called a “death knell” for the city’s autonomy. Olivia Chan reports.
The Chinese government is in a rush to assert more control of former British colony Hong Kong. It's a continuation of China's efforts to increase control over Hong Kong following mass protests in 2019...
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:36Published