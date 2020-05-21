Global  

Virus ‘does not spread easily’ from contaminated surfaces or animals, revised CDC website states

Seattle Times Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
The coronavirus primarily spreads from person to person and not easily from a contaminated surface. That’s the take-away from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which this month updated its “How COVID-19 Spreads” website. The revised guidance now states, in 17-point font, “The virus spreads easily between people.” It also notes that the coronavirus, […]
CDC Now Says COVID-19 'Does Not Spread Easily' via Contaminated Surfaces

