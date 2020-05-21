AstraZeneca’s quest for Covid-19 vaccine gets $1bn boost from US

Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

— UK pharmaceuticals group London — UK pharmaceuticals group AstraZeneca says it has secured more than $1bn from the US to help fund production of its coronavirus vaccine. AstraZeneca is partnering with the University of Oxford to develop and distribute a vaccine being trialled in the UK. It comes amid concerns that the US — which has the world's highest official death rate from Covid-19 — could have a vaccine before other countries thanks to its large-scale funding of multinational pharmaceutical companies. France has criticised Paris -based drugs giant Sanofi for suggesting the US would receive its vaccine first, as world... 👓 View full article

