Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AstraZeneca’s quest for Covid-19 vaccine gets $1bn boost from US

WorldNews Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
AstraZeneca’s quest for Covid-19 vaccine gets $1bn boost from USLondon — UK pharmaceuticals group AstraZeneca says it has secured more than $1bn from the US to help fund production of its coronavirus vaccine. AstraZeneca is partnering with the University of Oxford to develop and distribute a vaccine being trialled in the UK. It comes amid concerns that the US — which has the world's highest official death rate from Covid-19 — could have a vaccine before other countries thanks to its large-scale funding of multinational pharmaceutical companies. France has criticised Paris-based drugs giant Sanofi for suggesting the US would receive its vaccine first, as world...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WIRED - Published
News video: How Fast Can We Create a Covid-19 Vaccine?

How Fast Can We Create a Covid-19 Vaccine? 10:00

 12 to 18 months is the timeline we keep hearing about for a potential Covid-19 vaccine. While this is possible, it would also be the fastest we've ever developed a vaccine. Dr. Seema Yasmin takes a look at the standard timeline for creating a vaccine, from the exploratory stage all the way until...

Recent related videos from verified sources

CDC working on guidelines for vaccine priority [Video]

CDC working on guidelines for vaccine priority

Just like testing, certain people will get priority for COVID-19's vaccine when it first comes out. Right now the CDC's advisory committee on immunization practices is working on guidelines to..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:19Published
The idea of a vaccine to prevent the novel coronavirus brings mix of comfort and fear [Video]

The idea of a vaccine to prevent the novel coronavirus brings mix of comfort and fear

Health officials have said repeatedly that life won’t go back to the way it used to be until a cure or vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus is created. But not everyone likes the idea of..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 05:40Published

Recent related news from verified sources

AstraZeneca gets first supply deals for COVID vaccine, eyes late stage trials

AstraZeneca Plc said on Thursday it had received the first agreements to supply at least 400 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with the...
Reuters

AstraZeneca gets first supply agreements for COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca Plc said on Thursday it had received the first agreements to supply at least 400 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with the...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BusinessLiveSA

BusinessLIVE AstraZeneca’s quest for Covid-19 vaccine gets $1bn boost from US https://t.co/J1spkxCtQf 2 hours ago

BDliveSA

Business Day AstraZeneca’s quest for Covid-19 vaccine gets $1bn boost from US https://t.co/a9QcpRvMwO 5 hours ago