Recent related news from verified sources Shooting Of Unarmed Black Woman In Kentucky Gets National Attention The family of Breonna Taylor is demanding accountability after the black woman was fatally shot by police in her apartment in Louisville, Ky.

NPR 1 week ago



Louisville seeks US review of police killing of black woman LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville officials have now asked the U.S. Justice Department and the FBI to review the police department’s internal investigation...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this