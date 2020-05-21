Global
Wilson Jerman: Ex-White House butler dies of coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Wilson Jerman: Ex-White House butler dies of coronavirus
Thursday, 21 May 2020 (
2 hours ago
)
Wilson Roosevelt Jerman worked for 11 US presidents in over five decades at the
White House
.
Wilson Jerman death: Former White House butler who served 11 presidents dies of coronavirus aged 91
91-year-old's death from Covid-19 comes after five decades serving presidents at White House
Independent
14 hours ago
Former White House butler, 91, dies of coronavirus
Wilson Roosevelt Jerman worked for 11 US presidents in over five decades at the White House.
BBC News
5 hours ago
