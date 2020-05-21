Wilson Jerman: Ex-White House butler dies of coronavirus

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Wilson Jerman death: Former White House butler who served 11 presidents dies of coronavirus aged 91 91-year-old's death from Covid-19 comes after five decades serving presidents at White House

Independent 14 hours ago



Former White House butler, 91, dies of coronavirus Wilson Roosevelt Jerman worked for 11 US presidents in over five decades at the White House.

BBC News 5 hours ago





