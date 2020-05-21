Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The 1975: Self-Aware, Self-Indulgent and, Yes, Sincere

NYTimes.com Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
The British band’s new album, “Notes on a Conditional Form,” is a more downcast take on the challenges of living in the internet age.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this