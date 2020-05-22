University of California to drop SAT, ACT test requirements
Friday, 22 May 2020 () SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California will drop the SAT and ACT tests as admission requirements through 2024 and eliminate them for California residents after that, a landmark decision by the prestigious university system. The UC’s governing body, the Board of Regents, voted 23-0 Thursday to approve a proposal by UC President Janet […]
