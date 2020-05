You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Chris Patten: We should tell China this is outrageous



The UK should tell China its proposal for a Hong Kong national security law is "outrageous", says Hong Kong's final British governor. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 00:58 Published 8 hours ago Hong Kong activists charged over last year's demonstrations



The group of 15 charged with organising and taking part in last year's Hong Kong protests. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:12 Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Hong Kong's leader apologizes in person for protests and violence For the first time, Hong Kong's leader has apologized in person for the chaos and violence of the past week. Massive demonstrations forced her to hold up a...

CBS News 3 hours ago



China says safeguarding national security serves Hong Kong's interests Safeguarding national security serves the fundamental interests of all Chinese and Hong Kong, the spokesman for China's parliament said on Thursday.

Reuters 13 hours ago





Tweets about this