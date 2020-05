BTS member Suga's Agust D 2 first look unveiled, 'Army' believe he took inspiration from Tony Montana in 'Scarface' Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Suga's 'army' are almost certain that the BTS member has paid a tribute to Tony Montana from 'Scarface' in Agust D 2 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Birthday girl Michelle Pfeiffer’s most iconic roles



Birthday girl Michelle Pfeiffer's most iconic roles The actress is now 62-years-old, and to celebrate her special day, we’re listing some of her best roles. Elvira Hancock- Scarface (1983) In the.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:43 Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this Hae_You RT @Jeff__Benjamin: A sudden surge? 🤔 'Agust D,' the first mixtape from @BTS_twt member Suga under his moniker of the same name, has curiou… 3 minutes ago ⟭⟬ ⁷ "Agust D" is a second stage name used to present member SUGA's personal music. Suga announced the first mixtape in… https://t.co/XEaoebnlev 1 hour ago