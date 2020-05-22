Targeting Tools Can Woo Advertisers Through Pandemic: Channel 4’s LewisLONDON -- UK broadcaster Channel 4 is seeing a 40% bump in views on All 4, its multi-platform on-demand player, during the coronavirus pandemic. Now all it has to do is reverse ad revenue that is..
Americans have big travel plans for the summer despite COVID-19As a result of COVID-19, two-thirds of Americans plan to travel MORE over the summer, according to new research.A survey of 2,000 American drivers found 65% have increased the number of trips they plan..
Noah Barkin RT @ftchina: China drops GDP target for first time in wake of coronavirus https://t.co/QpLlzB6ZC6 2 minutes ago
Vlad The III RT @dlacalle_IA: #COVIDー19 China 🇨🇳drops GDP target for 2020
China has abandoned an economic growth target as the country faces “great unc… 3 minutes ago
Citywire Funds Fanatic China refrains from setting target for gross domestic product (GDP) for the first time since 1990. https://t.co/71wOymWQ9u 4 minutes ago
Aleins19051201 China drops GDP target for first time in wake of coronavirus via @FT
https://t.co/N7CtEXeDWc 13 minutes ago
量子猫 China drops GDP target for first time in wake of coronavirus via @FT
https://t.co/30qZ7N72ii 13 minutes ago
Gautam Mukhopadhaya RT @ReutersIndia: The omission from Premier Li Keqiang’s work report marks the first time China has not set a target for gross domestic pro… 20 minutes ago
Daniel Lacalle #COVIDー19 China 🇨🇳drops GDP target for 2020
China has abandoned an economic growth target as the country faces “gr… https://t.co/XF9aZIN3oe 22 minutes ago
Reuters India The omission from Premier Li Keqiang’s work report marks the first time China has not set a target for gross domest… https://t.co/Qsz4JZA8Sm 23 minutes ago