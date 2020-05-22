Noah Barkin RT @ftchina: China drops GDP target for first time in wake of coronavirus https://t.co/QpLlzB6ZC6 2 minutes ago Vlad The III RT @dlacalle_IA: #COVIDー19 China 🇨🇳drops GDP target for 2020 China has abandoned an economic growth target as the country faces “great unc… 3 minutes ago Citywire Funds Fanatic China refrains from setting target for gross domestic product (GDP) for the first time since 1990. https://t.co/71wOymWQ9u 4 minutes ago Aleins19051201 China drops GDP target for first time in wake of coronavirus via @FT https://t.co/N7CtEXeDWc 13 minutes ago 量子猫 China drops GDP target for first time in wake of coronavirus via @FT https://t.co/30qZ7N72ii 13 minutes ago Gautam Mukhopadhaya RT @ReutersIndia: The omission from Premier Li Keqiang’s work report marks the first time China has not set a target for gross domestic pro… 20 minutes ago Daniel Lacalle #COVIDー19 China 🇨🇳drops GDP target for 2020 China has abandoned an economic growth target as the country faces “gr… https://t.co/XF9aZIN3oe 22 minutes ago Reuters India The omission from Premier Li Keqiang’s work report marks the first time China has not set a target for gross domest… https://t.co/Qsz4JZA8Sm 23 minutes ago