Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
Video
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Most Popular
• Front Page News •
Latest
One News Page
>
Front Page News
>
Singapore
>
Singapore quizzer finally wins $10k after Tony Hadley's message
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Singapore quizzer finally wins $10k after Tony Hadley's message
Friday, 22 May 2020 (
3 hours ago
)
Muhammad Shalehan was originally denied the prize as judges claimed he mispronounced "Tony Hadley".
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News
Hong Kong
Donald Trump
Reserve Bank of India
Coronavirus disease 2019
Beijing
Saudi Arabia
Jamal Khashoggi
Michigan
Republican Party
Seoul
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Corpus Christi
Christopher Nolan
Open Skies Treaty
Fyre Festival
RBI Cuts Repo Rate
WORTH WATCHING
China says to impose security laws on Hong Kong
Donald Trump moves forward with G7 plans
Pompeo Criticizes China's Pledge To Fight COVID-19
France Records 70 New COVID-19 Cases After Reopening Schools