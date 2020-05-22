Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: UK arrivals could face £1,000 fines if they break quarantine

BBC News Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Travellers to the UK must self-isolate for 14 days from next month, the government is expected to announce.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: UK should have quarantined airport arrivals 'much earlier' in COVID-19 outbreak [Video]

Coronavirus: UK should have quarantined airport arrivals 'much earlier' in COVID-19 outbreak

"The whole response has been disjointed and this quarantine proposal is no different in that at all stages the government has followed on behind and played catch up,” Professor Gabriel Scally tells..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:37Published
Britons brace for tighter quarantine restrictions [Video]

Britons brace for tighter quarantine restrictions

The UK government plan to enforce tighter quarantine restrictions after Londoners were spotted sunbathing, walking their dogs and playing golf in one of London's parks.Despite government restrictions..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Fines for breaking quarantine and fresh doubts over schools

Five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this morning.
BBC News

Combating coronavirus: New fines announced for violators in UAE

For those who fail to implement the home quarantine and take the tests will be fined Dh50,000.
Khaleej Times Also reported by •Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this