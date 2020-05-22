Global  

Sons of murdered Saudi journalist Khashoggi say 'forgive' killers

WorldNews Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Sons of murdered Saudi journalist Khashoggi say 'forgive' killersShares The sons of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said Friday they "forgive" the killers of their father, an announcement analysts said effectively grants clemency to five convicted people on death row. Khashoggi -- a royal family insider turned critic -- was killed and dismembered at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in October 2018, in a case that tarnished the reputation of de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. His family's pardon could spare the lives of five unnamed people sentenced to death over the murder in a December court ruling that...
