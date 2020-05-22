Global  

China omits 2020 growth target amid "great uncertainty" over pandemic

Friday, 22 May 2020
China omits 2020 growth target amid great uncertainty over pandemicChina on Friday abandoned setting an economic growth target for 2020, citing "great uncertainty" over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the world's second-largest economy. It is the first time since 1988 that China has failed to set a gross domestic product growth target at an annual session of the country's parliament, the National People's Congress. "This year, we must give priority to stabilizing employment and ensuring living standards, win the battle against poverty, and achieve the goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all aspects," Premier Li Keqiang said in a work report delivered at the session. China's broader economy marked its first quarterly...
Recent related news

No annual growth target for virus-hit China, a first in years

Instead, given "great uncertainty" caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Beijing will "give priority to stabilising employment and ensuring living standards", he told...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •FT.com

Oil falls as China omits 2020 growth target amid pandemic

Oil prices fell on Friday after China failed to set an economic growth target for 2020, sparking concerns that the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic will cap...
Reuters

