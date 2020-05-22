China omits 2020 growth target amid "great uncertainty" over pandemic
Friday, 22 May 2020 () China on Friday abandoned setting an economic growth target for 2020, citing "great uncertainty" over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the world's second-largest economy. It is the first time since 1988 that China has failed to set a gross domestic product growth target at an annual session of the country's parliament, the National People's Congress. "This year, we must give priority to stabilizing employment and ensuring living standards, win the battle against poverty, and achieve the goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all aspects," Premier Li Keqiang said in a work report delivered at the session. China's broader economy marked its first quarterly...
Online sales at Target more than doubled as the pandemic put millions in lockdown during the first quarter, revealing further the critical role big box stores played in getting supplies to an immobilized population. Katie Johnston reports.