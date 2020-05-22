US man who filmed fatal shooting of jogger Ahmaud Arbery charged with murder

Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

The Georgia man whose cellphone video of Ahmaud Arbery 's fatal shooting helped reignite the case was charged with murder today, making him the third person arrested more than two months after the slaying. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 50-year-old William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. was arrested on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. No other details were given. The GBI said in a statement that it would hold a news conference this morning. Arbery was slain February 23 when a white father and son armed themselves and pursued him after spotting the 25-year-old black man running in their neighbourhood. More than two months passed before authorities...


