Activists call for Hong Kong to rise up against new security laws

Friday, 22 May 2020
Activists call for Hong Kong to rise up against new security lawsHONG KONG — Hong Kong activists called on Friday for people to rise up against Beijing’s plans to impose national security legislation in the city, prompting alarm that the new laws could erode its freedoms through “force and fear.” A proposed march at noon in the central financial district did not materialize after online calls were heeded only by a handful of activists and as riot police made their presence visible on the streets. But new calls have emerged for flash mobs at night across the territory and activists including Joshua Wong plan to meet the press to announce “street action” later on Friday. “This is a great moment to reboot the...
News video: China says to impose security laws on Hong Kong

China says to impose security laws on Hong Kong 01:29

 China says it intends to impose a national security law on Hong Kong, which risks sparking renewed unrest. Lucy Fielder reports.

