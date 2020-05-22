Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
Video
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Most Popular
• Front Page News •
Latest
One News Page
>
Front Page News
>
Former DMK leader V.P. Duraisamy joins BJP
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Former DMK leader V.P. Duraisamy joins BJP
Friday, 22 May 2020 (
2 hours ago
)
Mr. Duraisamy said he had left the DMK because it had deviated from its ideology
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Recent related news from verified sources
TN: Former DMK General Secretary Duraisamy joins BJP
He joined the BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan and senior leader La Ganesan.
DNA
42 minutes ago
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News
Beijing
Hong Kong
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Reserve Bank of India
Republican Party
Michigan
Israel
Narendra Modi
Ali Khamenei
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Target
Meghan Markle
Christopher Nolan
Open Skies Treaty
Tenet Trailer
WORTH WATCHING
China says to impose security laws on Hong Kong
Donald Trump moves forward with G7 plans
Trump visits Ford plant, leaves mask off for cameras
Argentina to fly in rabbis to certify kosher meat