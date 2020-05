Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Ashley Cooper, who won four Grand Slam singles titles including the Australian, Wimbledon and U.S. championships in 1958, has died. He was 83. Tennis Australia said Friday that the former No. 1-ranked player and long-time administrator had died after a long illness. Cooper led Australia's Davis Cup team to victory over […]