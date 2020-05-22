Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Is this some kind of joke?' Yesteryear again Mumtaz once again shuns death hoax

DNA Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Mumtaz had faced death hoax even in 2019
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CoolkidVEVO

Coolkid @ AC:NH 🏝 & FE:3H 🔥 (SPOILER ALERT FOR FIRE EMBLEM THREE HOUSES!!! CLICK AWAY IF YOU WANT TO AVOID SPOILERS!!!) . . . . . . . . . . "Is… https://t.co/RQFkQW7IOo 2 minutes ago

forexosvt

🥛* ˚♡ sᴜʜᴏ ᴅᴀʏ ههههههاي RT @glosyhunn: What the fvck is this? Is this some kind of a joke? Because it's not funny. How can someone be this stupid and dumb? And al… 5 minutes ago

SymphonicBts

『⟭⟬Rey⁷𖧵』ᴰ⁻² YOU THINK THIS IS SOME KIND OF FUCKING JOKE https://t.co/jrG43oIKSf 6 minutes ago

UtkarshlvNaru

Utkarsh Naru Adhikari @goibibo @goibibo r u in cracking some kind of joke what does this mean... I know I will escalate the airline… https://t.co/LH35lwqGfG 7 minutes ago

alpjoiningd2018

alp joining 2018 RT @abhi3390: #आखिर_कब_होगी_जॉइनिंग Lockdown for ALp/ Tech selected candidates but not for JE candidate. Is this some kind of joke. Please… 19 minutes ago

DustySavage4

DR Savage @hic_non A rabbi, a cop and a sailor walk into a bar. The bartender looks up and says "what is this, some kind of joke?" 20 minutes ago

zquill26

Zach @art_dimes @diannaESPN For some reason I’m feeling like this is some kind of joke, that doesn’t even look like her in those pics 24 minutes ago

muribash0809

Basiru Adeniyi Okanlawon RT @Tenderbiggie: @DeeOneAyekooto How worse can it get in Oyo State under @seyiamakinde! Is this some kind of joke? 25 minutes ago