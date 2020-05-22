Boris Johnson has refused the nation’s request for a sick note. As a GP, I know how hard that conversation can be
Friday, 22 May 2020 () Right now, it feels like Boris Johnson is having a giant sick-note discussion with the whole nation in trying to persuade people to go back to work. I almost imagine an actual physical sick note, like a massive white...
A cute five-year-old boy dresses as a different key worker for every 'clap for carers' including Boris Johnson - complete with homemade lectern. Little Alfie Miller, five, wanted to thank key workers -..
Queen Elizabeth II has approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's request to suspend Parliament. The move means lawmakers likely won't have enough time to pass laws... CBS News Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph