Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson has refused the nation’s request for a sick note. As a GP, I know how hard that conversation can be

WorldNews Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has refused the nation’s request for a sick note. As a GP, I know how hard that conversation can beRight now, it feels like Boris Johnson is having a giant sick-note discussion with the whole nation in trying to persuade people to go back to work. I almost imagine an actual physical sick note, like a massive white...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Five-year-old boy dresses up for every 'clap for carers' [Video]

Five-year-old boy dresses up for every 'clap for carers'

A cute five-year-old boy dresses as a different key worker for every 'clap for carers' including Boris Johnson - complete with homemade lectern. Little Alfie Miller, five, wanted to thank key workers -..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published
Starmer calls on Johnson to provide ‘clarity and reassurance’ in Covid-19 crisis [Video]

Starmer calls on Johnson to provide ‘clarity and reassurance’ in Covid-19 crisis

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to provide “clarity and reassurance” as the Government begins easing the coronavirus lockdown. In his response to the Prime Minister’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 04:23Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Simon Bates: Boris Johnson's latest Brexit move targets democratic process

Queen Elizabeth II has approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's request to suspend Parliament. The move means lawmakers likely won't have enough time to pass laws...
CBS News Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Coronavirus crisis could be even worse - Scotland could have Boris Johnson

Coronavirus crisis could be even worse - Scotland could have Boris JohnsonSunday Mail columnist Lesley Roberts says only Boris Johnson could carefully pre-record a speech, use a prime-time TV slot to address the nation and produce only...
Daily Record

You Might Like


Tweets about this

millerman14

Eric The Red Boris Johnson has refused the nation's request for a sick note. As a GP, I know how hard that conversation can be https://t.co/rEB8B3YM9K 7 hours ago

calliebh

Callie RT @IndyVoices: Boris Johnson has refused the nation’s request for a sick note. As a GP, I know how hard that conversation can be | Berenic… 9 hours ago

IndyVoices

Independent Voices Boris Johnson has refused the nation’s request for a sick note. As a GP, I know how hard that conversation can be |… https://t.co/xdfovgqFc7 9 hours ago

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network Boris Johnson has refused the nation’s request for a sick note. As a GP, I know how hard that conversation can be… https://t.co/noHkSU13x1 9 hours ago