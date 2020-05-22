Global  

Lana Del Rey responds to accusations of racism

WorldNews Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Lana Del Rey responds to accusations of racism"Think Lana's post would have been fine if she hadn't compared herself to a group of mostly black women with the clear tone that she thinks she's been treated worse by the media when that's observably untrue," wrote Shon Faye on Twitter. "Lana blatantly ignoring the criticism Beyoncé, Nicki, and...
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Lana Del Rey slammed for dragging other artists in fiery Instagram post

Lana Del Rey slammed for dragging other artists in fiery Instagram post 01:14

 Lana Del Rey just slammed nearly every major female pop star in a single Instagram post.She called out Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande and several many others for their explicit lyrics, drawing immediate backlash.“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana ... Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones...

Lana Del Rey Writes Letter to Critics, Machine Gun Kelly Fuels Megan Fox Dating Rumors and More | Billboard News [Video]

Lana Del Rey Writes Letter to Critics, Machine Gun Kelly Fuels Megan Fox Dating Rumors and More | Billboard News

Machine Gun Kelly fuels Megan Fox dating rumors, Lana Del Rey fires back at critics and Finneas launches campaign to catch a thief. Here are the top news headlines in music for Thursday, May 21st.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:41Published
Lane Del RAGE: Lana Del Rey hits back at critics during album announcement [Video]

Lane Del RAGE: Lana Del Rey hits back at critics during album announcement

Lana Del Rey has posted an explosive statement in which she hits out at those who have accused her of "glamorising abuse" and being "hysterical" with her sad music.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:47Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Lana Del Rey defends controversial comments on music industry double standards

Lana Del Rey has defended her controversial comments on double standards in the music industry following a backlash and allegations of racism.
Belfast Telegraph

Lana Del Rey defends controversial statement after racism claims

Lana Del Rey defends controversial statement after racism claimsDel Rey said now they have had “number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f***ing, cheating etc”
Tamworth Herald


