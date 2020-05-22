Lana Del Rey responds to accusations of racism

Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

"Think Lana's post would have been fine if she hadn't compared herself to a group of mostly black women with the clear tone that she thinks she's been treated worse by the media when that's observably untrue," wrote Shon Faye on Twitter. "Lana blatantly ignoring the criticism Beyoncé, "Think Lana's post would have been fine if she hadn't compared herself to a group of mostly black women with the clear tone that she thinks she's been treated worse by the media when that's observably untrue," wrote Shon Faye on Twitter. "Lana blatantly ignoring the criticism Beyoncé, Nicki , and... 👓 View full article

