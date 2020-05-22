Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi announces financial aid of Rs 1,000 crore to West Bengal for relief work
Friday, 22 May 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited West Bengal to review the situation arising out of Cyclone Amphan. Having chaired a meeting of all the senior officers of the state and central governments to review the relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken in West Bengal, Modi announced financial assistance of Rs. 1,000 crore, for immediate relief activities to the state. The Prime Minister also expressed his complete solidarity with the people of West Bengal and expressed deep sorrow to the families who have lost their kin during the calamity. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the seriously injured in the cyclone in the...
Super cyclone Amphan on May 20 made landfall between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya islands. Kolkata also witnessed the fury of Amphan. West Bengal's capital was battered with uprooted trees and electric poles. City was also heavily water logged post the high intensity cyclone.
