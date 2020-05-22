Global  

Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane crashes near Karachi

CBC.ca Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
A passenger plane belonging to state-run airline Pakistan International Airlines has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi, according to Abdul Sattar Kokhar, spokesperson for the country's civil aviation authority.
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Pakistan International Airlines flight crashes in Karachi

Pakistan International Airlines flight crashes in Karachi 01:25

 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Lahore crashed near Karachi airport on May 22. 99 passengers and eight crew members were on board. Army Quick Reaction Force and Pakistan Rangers Sindh troops have reached crash site for relief and rescue efforts.

Plane crashes in Pakistan with around 100 on board

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane with around 100 passengers and crew crashed on Friday in a residential area of the southern city of Karachi, with...
Reuters

Karachi mayor says does not expect survivors from crashed plane

There are expected to be no survivors among those on board a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane carrying 99 passengers and crew that crashed into a...
Reuters

