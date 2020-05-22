Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane crashes near Karachi
Friday, 22 May 2020 () A passenger plane belonging to state-run airline Pakistan International Airlines has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi, according to Abdul Sattar Kokhar, spokesperson for the country's civil aviation authority.
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Lahore crashed near Karachi airport on May 22. 99 passengers and eight crew members were on board. Army Quick Reaction Force and Pakistan Rangers Sindh troops have reached crash site for relief and rescue efforts.
A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane with around 100 passengers and crew crashed on Friday in a residential area of the southern city of Karachi, with... Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.com