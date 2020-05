Gulabo Sitabo trailer: Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana's quirky camaraderie will make you laugh in this slice-of-life story Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo is directed by Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe and Piku helmer Shoojit Sircar. It is produced by Ronnie...

Bollywood Life 1 day ago