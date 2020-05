Students of containment zones barred from SSLC exam Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

SSLC students residing in containment zones will not be allowed to appear for the examination scheduled to be held from June 25.Primary and Secondary SSLC students residing in containment zones will not be allowed to appear for the examination scheduled to be held from June 25.Primary and Secondary 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this coastaldigest.com Students of containment zones barred from SSLC exam in Karnataka https://t.co/KLLlVPhIwp 1 week ago Karnataka Rising Students of containment zones barred from SSLC exam https://t.co/7PZ1UFK7Hd 1 week ago Infeedio #Students of containment zones barred from SSLC exam: SSLC students residing in containment… https://t.co/1EwGEYSAIr 1 week ago Infeedio Students of containment zones barred from SSLC exam https://t.co/88Dhr15aWo 1 week ago