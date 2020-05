Starting a novel while stuck at home? Seattle author Elizabeth George shares tips in ‘Mastering the Process.’ Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Seattle resident and author Elizabeth George has published 20 internationally acclaimed bestselling Inspector Lynley mysteries. In her latest book, "Mastering the Process," she gives insight into her craft — which just might help you get across the finish line for drafting your stay-home novel. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Escape from Reality with a Good Read



Now more than ever, we’re all looking for ways to keep busy and take our mind off things while we’re at home with our families. And sometimes, an escape from reality is only a page turn away... Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 06:37 Published on April 21, 2020

Tweets about this