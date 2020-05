Pakistan crash pilot sent Mayday with 'lost engines': liveatc.net Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The pilot of a crashed Pakistan International Airlines jet sent a Mayday and told controllers the aircraft had lost power from both its engines on its second attempt to land, according to a recording posted on monitoring website liveatc.net. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this