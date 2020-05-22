Global  

Drug touted by Trump as COVID-19 treatment tied to increased risk of death: study

Reuters Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which U.S. President Donald Trump says he has been taking, was tied to increased risk of death in a study in 96,000 COVID-19 patients, according to a paper published in the Lancet.
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Trump Takes Hydroxychloroquine To Prevent Getting COVID-19

Trump Takes Hydroxychloroquine To Prevent Getting COVID-19 00:32

 President Donald Trump announces he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative medicine. Despite medical warnings from the FDA to not use the drug against the coronavirus, Trump is using it. He said: “I’ve been taking it for the last week and a half. A pill every day.” According to Reuters,...

Hydroxychloroquine tied to increased risk of death: Study

Coronavirus patients taking the anti-malarial drug, touted and taken by Trump, had higher risk of death, new study says.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals moving closer to Ifenprodil trials for coronavirus treatment as it seeks ethics approval in Australia

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (OTCQB:AGNPF) said it is seeking ethics approval in Australia for its planned multinational Phase 2b/3 study of its...
