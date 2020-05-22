Drug touted by Trump as COVID-19 treatment tied to increased risk of death: study
Friday, 22 May 2020 () Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which U.S. President Donald Trump says he has been taking, was tied to increased risk of death in a study in 96,000 COVID-19 patients, according to a paper published in the Lancet.
President Donald Trump announces he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative medicine. Despite medical warnings from the FDA to not use the drug against the coronavirus, Trump is using it. He said: “I’ve been taking it for the last week and a half. A pill every day.” According to Reuters,...