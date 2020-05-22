Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mory Kanté: African music star dies aged 70

BBC News Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
The singer, who helped bring African music to world audiences with hits like Yéké Yéké, dies in Guinea.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

From Congolese refugee and security guard to music star [Video]

From Congolese refugee and security guard to music star

From working on the streets of Durban, Congolese refugee Tresor Riziki has achieved the heights of pop stardom. Nneka Chile reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:57Published

Tweets about this

thetalentguru

#TCM #SussexSquad #HappyAnniversaryHarryandMeghan RT @BBCBreaking: Singer Mory Kante, who helped bring African music to world audiences with hits like Yeke Yeke, has died in Guinea https://… 17 seconds ago

susmakyok64

ᕮIᖇᕮᗩᑎᑎ 🍀İ〽️T🍀 RT @TheSun: BREAKING: African music legend Mory Kante has died https://t.co/ot13iWsFiH https://t.co/vJrRH6vKvr 2 minutes ago

agincourtgirl

Lena Friesen RT @floweroflondon: BBC News - Mory Kanté: African music star dies aged 70 https://t.co/NLdehb64Qb 4 minutes ago

deepakmajipatil

ದೀಪಕ್ ಮಾಜಿಪಾಟಿಲ್ Deepak Majipatil @thebappilahiri Sir, Mory Kanté: African music star dies aged 70 https://t.co/8joWGkqRy5 7 minutes ago

JgmIreland

Just Great Music RT @JgmIreland: Mory Kante dies at age 70! Forerunner for African music to the world!RIP #truelegend #greatmusic #willliveon https://t.co/N… 7 minutes ago

delalibessa

delali adogla-bessa RT @khaptain4real: Mory Kanté: African music star dies aged 70 |More here: https://t.co/j0dTkAwkaa #CitiNewsroom 8 minutes ago

mjamme

Ms Marieme Jamme 🦋💙 My favourite musician- Mory Kanté: African music star dies aged 70 - https://t.co/KgQ64w1MiO 11 minutes ago