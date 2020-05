Cyclone Amphan: IRDAI asks life insurers to expeditiously settle claims Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

In order to extend every possible facilitation in quick and timely settlement of life insurance claims, it asked insurers to nominate a senior officer to act as a nodal officer in the State concerned to liaise with the State administration to facilitate identification of policyholders among the deceased due to cyclone. 👓 View full article

0

