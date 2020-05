cindyseestruth RT @cindievaccaro: ALL military programs that include training of foreign nationals on U.S. soil should be IMMEDIATELY and PERMANENTLY stop… 19 seconds ago

Crwe World US naval base shooting was 'terrorism related', FBI says https://t.co/TZcW86y35f 2 minutes ago

Economic Times The suspect was identified as Adam Alsahli of Corpus Christi, according to three officials familiar with the invest… https://t.co/c6lycnnBon 2 minutes ago

#Rapture savage # US naval base shooting was 'terrorism related', FBI says https://t.co/bITmEsU2jw 2 minutes ago

Helena Corrêa💪🇧🇷 RT @BBCWorld: US naval base shooting was 'terrorism related', FBI says https://t.co/kZorR6RiNu 5 minutes ago

Tom US naval base shooting was "terrorism related", FBI says https://t.co/kaAgeA2p4B via @YahooNews 7 minutes ago

Sue Bent RT @DerekCressman: FBI says Texas naval base shooting is 'terrorism-related'—Trump’s disdain for intelligence agencies is making America le… 8 minutes ago