White House adviser: China's Hong Kong move will hurt its economy

Reuters Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett on Friday said Beijing's move to impose a new security law on Hong Kong after last year's pro-democracy unrest would harm the Chinese economy, and warned that Washington could take action in response to the move.
Video credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Hong Kong lawmakers, activists condemn Beijing's national security law legislation

Hong Kong lawmakers, activists condemn Beijing's national security law legislation 01:32

 More than a dozen pan-democrat lawmakers and other activists assembled at a police station to march to the nearby Chinese Liaison Office, chanting "Hong Kong is becoming Xinjiang". Lee Cheuk-Yan of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China said "one country, two...

