Hong Kong: What is China’s proposed security law, and why is it so controversial?
Friday, 22 May 2020 () After years of struggling to tackle pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, the Chinese Communist Party has decided to impose strict new national security legislation on the city in an attempt to bring it to heel. The move has met with a new wave of...
More than a dozen pan-democrat lawmakers and other activists assembled at a police station to march to the nearby Chinese Liaison Office, chanting "Hong Kong is becoming Xinjiang". Lee Cheuk-Yan of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China said "one country, two...