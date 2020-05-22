Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hong Kong: What is China’s proposed security law, and why is it so controversial?

WorldNews Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Hong Kong: What is China’s proposed security law, and why is it so controversial?After years of struggling to tackle pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, the Chinese Communist Party has decided to impose strict new national security legislation on the city in an attempt to bring it to heel. The move has met with a new wave of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Hong Kong lawmakers, activists condemn Beijing's national security law legislation

Hong Kong lawmakers, activists condemn Beijing's national security law legislation 01:32

 More than a dozen pan-democrat lawmakers and other activists assembled at a police station to march to the nearby Chinese Liaison Office, chanting "Hong Kong is becoming Xinjiang". Lee Cheuk-Yan of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China said "one country, two...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'I will feel afraid of just going out' [Video]

'I will feel afraid of just going out'

Hong Kong residents give their reaction to the controversial national security law being planned.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:07Published
Hong Kong protesters sing anti-China songs in shopping mall [Video]

Hong Kong protesters sing anti-China songs in shopping mall

Footage shows protesters inside a shopping mall in Hong Kong singing a song of defiance against mainland China on May 21. The group were bellowing "Glory to Hong Kong," a march song popularised last..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:33Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Outrage in Hong Kong as China pushes security law

Prominent democracy activist Joshua Wong said China's message to protesters was clear.
Khaleej Times

Hong Kong says national security law will not hamper judicial independence

Hong Kong's government said on Friday that plans by Beijing to impose national security legislation in the Chinese-ruled city would not affect its judicial...
Reuters


Tweets about this