Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jerry Sloan, Hall of Fame N.B.A. Guard and Coach, Dies at 78

NYTimes.com Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
An All-Star with the Bulls, he became an immensely successful coach, turning the Utah Jazz into a powerhouse and a postseason perennial.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Jerry Sloan, 'The Original Bull,' Dies At 78

Jerry Sloan, 'The Original Bull,' Dies At 78 00:31

 Before becoming a Hall of Fame coach for the Utah Jazz, Jerry Sloan was known as “The Original Bull,” a relentless defender who was one of the team’s first All-Star players in the franchise’s early years in the 1960s.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Loss Of A Legend: Remembering Dolphins Head Coach Don Shula [Video]

Loss Of A Legend: Remembering Dolphins Head Coach Don Shula

CBS4's Jim Berry takes a look back at the legendary head coach's life - before, during and after football.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 05:40Published
Don Shula, Dolphins Hall of Fame Coach, Dead at 90 [Video]

Don Shula, Dolphins Hall of Fame Coach, Dead at 90

Don Shula, Dolphins Hall of Fame Coach, Dead at 90 The news was confirmed by the Miami Dolphins Monday morning. Miami Dolphins, via Twitter Miami Dolphins, via Twitter Shula was considered to be one..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published

Recent related news from verified sources

The NBA world reacts to the death of legendary Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan

Hall of Fame coach Jerry Sloan passed away on Friday at age 78, due to complications from his battle with Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia.
FOX Sports Also reported by •TMZ.com

Hall of Fame NBA coach Jerry Sloan dies at 78; he led Utah Jazz for 23 seasons

Jerry Sloan, one of the greatest coaches in NBA history and a Hall of Famer, died Friday at age 78. He spent 23 seasons leading the Utah Jazz.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CallMe_Kdot_

Krystal RT @WORLDSTAR: According to reports, #NBA Hall of Fame Coach Jerry Sloan has died. Sloan died early Friday due to complications from Parki… 3 seconds ago

corcovado110

Daniel West RT @WashWizards: We join the entire NBA in mourning the passing of Jerry Sloan. We're honored that he started his Hall of Fame career as a… 8 seconds ago

ochoTurner

Chadwick RT @BleacherReport: Jerry Sloan has passed away. R.I.P. to the legendary Hall of Fame coach. He was 78. https://t.co/xhEhelRVcC 9 seconds ago

MurreyJacobson

Murrey Jacobson RT @SiriusXMNBA: "He is inseparable from those two." @HowardBeck remembers the Hall of Fame Head Coach Jerry Sloan. https://t.co/a5eu47viOc 14 seconds ago

eddierokem24

Eddie Ulloa RT @NBAonTNT: The Utah Jazz announce that Hall of Fame coach Jerry Sloan has passed away at 78. https://t.co/ih8s2bIcHk 16 seconds ago