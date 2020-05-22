Jerry Sloan, Hall of Fame N.B.A. Guard and Coach, Dies at 78

Krystal RT @WORLDSTAR: According to reports, #NBA Hall of Fame Coach Jerry Sloan has died. Sloan died early Friday due to complications from Parki… 3 seconds ago Daniel West RT @WashWizards: We join the entire NBA in mourning the passing of Jerry Sloan. We're honored that he started his Hall of Fame career as a… 8 seconds ago Chadwick RT @BleacherReport: Jerry Sloan has passed away. R.I.P. to the legendary Hall of Fame coach. He was 78. https://t.co/xhEhelRVcC 9 seconds ago Murrey Jacobson RT @SiriusXMNBA: "He is inseparable from those two." @HowardBeck remembers the Hall of Fame Head Coach Jerry Sloan. https://t.co/a5eu47viOc 14 seconds ago Eddie Ulloa RT @NBAonTNT: The Utah Jazz announce that Hall of Fame coach Jerry Sloan has passed away at 78. https://t.co/ih8s2bIcHk 16 seconds ago