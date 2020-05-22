Jerry Sloan, Hall of Fame N.B.A. Guard and Coach, Dies at 78

Loss Of A Legend: Remembering Dolphins Head Coach Don ShulaCBS4's Jim Berry takes a look back at the legendary head coach's life - before, during and after football.
Don Shula, Dolphins Hall of Fame Coach, Dead at 90Don Shula, Dolphins
Hall of Fame Coach, Dead at 90 The news was confirmed by the
Miami Dolphins Monday morning. Miami Dolphins, via Twitter Miami Dolphins, via Twitter Shula was considered to be one..
Krystal RT @WORLDSTAR: According to reports, #NBA Hall of Fame Coach Jerry Sloan has died. Sloan died early Friday due to complications from Parki… 3 seconds ago
Daniel West RT @WashWizards: We join the entire NBA in mourning the passing of Jerry Sloan.
We're honored that he started his Hall of Fame career as a… 8 seconds ago
Chadwick RT @BleacherReport: Jerry Sloan has passed away.
R.I.P. to the legendary Hall of Fame coach. He was 78. https://t.co/xhEhelRVcC 9 seconds ago
Murrey Jacobson RT @SiriusXMNBA: "He is inseparable from those two."
@HowardBeck remembers the Hall of Fame Head Coach Jerry Sloan. https://t.co/a5eu47viOc 14 seconds ago
Eddie Ulloa RT @NBAonTNT: The Utah Jazz announce that Hall of Fame coach Jerry Sloan has passed away at 78. https://t.co/ih8s2bIcHk 16 seconds ago