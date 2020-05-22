Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 containment zone definition tweaked

Hindu Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
The State government, on Friday, tweaked the criteria and definition of containment zones. While it was initially 100 metres for individual houses whe
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Rourkela: Locals remove barricades near containment zone, clash with police | Oneindia News [Video]

Rourkela: Locals remove barricades near containment zone, clash with police | Oneindia News

A clash broke out between police and locals after they removed barricades in area which was recently de-contained in Odisha’s Rourkela on May 26. However, some areas near it remain to be containment..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:53Published
Covid-19: Unique Corona shaped robots spray disinfectants in Chennai:Watch | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: Unique Corona shaped robots spray disinfectants in Chennai:Watch | Oneindia News

As part of innovation, unique coronavirus-shaped robots with 4 wheels were deployed at a containment zone in Chennai to sanitise amid COVID-19. The idea was to replace human involvement at the hotspot..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:39Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MehulPopat4

Mehul Popat @CollectorGnr @RACGandhinagar @CMOGuj @vijayrupanibjp #Covid_19 patients can be discharged within 10 days but a con… https://t.co/DBRpHOJcY7 2 days ago

JyothiEmani

Jyothi Emani @krishnadgoap in Covid Instant Order No.50 dated 18/5/20, the containment zone definition was modified. the contai… https://t.co/XbOwczVWdq 1 week ago

sharukudla

S Kumar bajpe RT @bangalore_pulse: #Bangalore COVID-19 containment zone definition tweaked - https://t.co/m3SEkUbuMa 1 week ago

bangalore_pulse

Bangalore Pulse #Bangalore COVID-19 containment zone definition tweaked - https://t.co/m3SEkUbuMa 1 week ago