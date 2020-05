Quartet of marvels: Texas mom has quadruplets without fertility treatments, and they are identical Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Identical quadruplets occurring naturally are incredibly rare. But this Dallas couple coped with the surprise — Dad passed out at first — and their healthy boys are now home with them. 👓 View full article

Hudson, Harrison, Henry and Hardy were born at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas on March 15, just one day before the mandatory stay-at-home and social distancing regulations began in Dallas.. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:55 Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

