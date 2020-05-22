Pompeo blasts Beijing’s national security bill as ‘death knell’ for Hong Kong’s autonomy
Friday, 22 May 2020 () Foreign Policy Pompeo blasts Beijing’s national security bill as ‘death knell’ for Hong Kong’s autonomy The warning from America’s top diplomat came as lawmakers in the National People’s Congress took up the controversial legislation. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. | Nicholas Kamm/Pool Photo via AP By QUINT FORGEY 05/22/2020 11:20 AM EDT Facebook Twitter Link Link Copied More Mail Reddit WhatsApp Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday condemned efforts by Beijing to enact national security legislation in Hong Kong, charging that the implementation of such a measure would represent a “death...
More than a dozen pan-democrat lawmakers and other activists assembled at a police station to march to the nearby Chinese Liaison Office, chanting "Hong Kong is becoming Xinjiang". Lee Cheuk-Yan of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China said "one country, two...