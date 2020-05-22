Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Foreign Policy Pompeo blasts Foreign Policy Pompeo blasts Beijing ’s national security bill as ‘death knell’ for Hong Kong ’s autonomy The warning from America’s top diplomat came as lawmakers in the National People’s Congress took up the controversial legislation. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo . | Nicholas Kamm/Pool Photo via AP By QUINT FORGEY 05/22/2020 11:20 AM EDT Facebook Twitter Link Link Copied More Mail Reddit WhatsApp Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday condemned efforts by Beijing to enact national security legislation in Hong Kong, charging that the implementation of such a measure would represent a “death... 👓 View full article

