Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Democratic Party to apply for federal wage subsidy as donations dry up

CBC.ca Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
The New Democratic Party has joined a growing list of organizations looking for federal support during the pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A Judge Orders New York State To Hold Its Presidential Primary [Video]

A Judge Orders New York State To Hold Its Presidential Primary

New York cancelled its Democratic presidential primary scheduled for Jun 23. New York District Judge Analisa Torres then ordered that the state hold its presidential primary. According to Business..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
Andrew Yang Talks Restoring NY Primary, Universal Basic Income, Biden Accusations [Video]

Andrew Yang Talks Restoring NY Primary, Universal Basic Income, Biden Accusations

Andrew Yang, who dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary in early February, continues to make his presence felt in the 2020 election. The entrepreneur sued the New York State Board of..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:23Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Federal parties tap wage subsidy program to avoid layoffs as donations dry up

Federal political parties are tapping into the emergency wage subsidy program to avoid laying off their staff as donations dry up during the COVID-19 crisis.
CP24

NDP applies for wage subsidy to cover staff salaries amid COVID-19

The New Democratic Party of Canada has filed an application to receive the 75 per cent federal wage subsidy program, CTV News has confirmed.
CTV News


Tweets about this

hzbndadhay

J RT @sunlorrie: Margaret Thatcher: 'The problem with socialism is that eventually you run out of other people's money': New Democratic Party… 3 seconds ago

TowerOfBabelCa

Adam Harry Cassidy RT @CBCCanada: New Democratic Party to apply for federal wage subsidy as donations dry up https://t.co/3dba2NuhSe https://t.co/HHP0TQJfLH 2 minutes ago

wrikent3500

wrikent3500 RT @acoyne: New Democratic Party to apply for federal wage subsidy as donations dry up - CBC https://t.co/2q3ZtdxF4q 8 minutes ago