Biden: Black voters considering Trump 'ain't black'

BBC News Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
The Democrat later tries to limit the fallout by saying he has never taken black voters for granted.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Biden apologizes for 'ain't black' comment during radio interview

Biden apologizes for 'ain't black' comment during radio interview 01:27

 Former Vice President Joe Biden apologized on Friday for telling a black radio host that he "ain't black" if he was still weighing whether to support him or incumbent Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.

Biden walks back comments about black voters who support Trump

Joe Biden is expressing regret after saying black voters who are considering supporting President Trump "ain't black." Ed O'Keefe reports.
CBS News

South Carolina primary: Black voters on the 2020 Democrats

Ahead of South Carolina's primary, the stakes are high for all of the Democratic candidates, but especially for Joe Biden. The former vice president had a...
CBS News

