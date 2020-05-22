Infinity Sports Network RT @antmill40: Joe Flacco finally found a new home as he signs a one-year deal with the New York Jets. Check out why it's a win-win situati… 58 seconds ago Ardella Brizeno Joe Flacco signs one-year deal with New York Jets https://t.co/nT2FTiVeEV #Denver #Broncos 1032703669?-964:11131 5 minutes ago Brandon Gray Joe Flacco signs with New York Jets as Sam Darnold's backup at QB https://t.co/5u9tyvwnrg 9 minutes ago Anthony Miller Joe Flacco finally found a new home as he signs a one-year deal with the New York Jets. Check out why it's a win-wi… https://t.co/ayPCQ5tZip 11 minutes ago Enquirer Sports Former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco signs one-year deal with New York Jets: https://t.co/Mfn2BprqlL 24 minutes ago Diana Joe Flacco signs with New York Jets as Sam Darnold's backup at QB https://t.co/UFpOi3ZbcV via @USATODAY 26 minutes ago Terri Reid 4️⃣8️⃣🦛 Joe Flacco signs with New York Jets as Sam Darnold's backup at QB https://t.co/XtkmWBXVca via @USATODAY 35 minutes ago Tyler Sullivan Joe Flacco signs one-year deal with New York Jets to compete for backup job behind Sam Darnold https://t.co/ZMMMJcxUaW 41 minutes ago