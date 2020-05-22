Colin Cowherd ranks his 10 most interesting teams for next NFL seasonColin Cowherd takes a look ahead at the 2020 NFL season and ranks the 10 most interesting teams to watch during the season.
Colin Cowherd: The Bengals and Jets got two of the hardest schedules in the NFLColin Cowherd breaks down the NFL schedule release and says that the New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals received two of the most difficult in the NFL.
Infinity Sports Network RT @antmill40: Joe Flacco finally found a new home as he signs a one-year deal with the New York Jets. Check out why it's a win-win situati… 58 seconds ago
Ardella Brizeno Joe Flacco signs one-year deal with New York Jets https://t.co/nT2FTiVeEV #Denver #Broncos 1032703669?-964:11131 5 minutes ago
Brandon Gray Joe Flacco signs with New York Jets as Sam Darnold's backup at QB
https://t.co/5u9tyvwnrg 9 minutes ago
Anthony Miller Joe Flacco finally found a new home as he signs a one-year deal with the New York Jets. Check out why it's a win-wi… https://t.co/ayPCQ5tZip 11 minutes ago
Enquirer Sports Former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco signs one-year deal with New York Jets:
https://t.co/Mfn2BprqlL 24 minutes ago
Diana Joe Flacco signs with New York Jets as Sam Darnold's backup at QB https://t.co/UFpOi3ZbcV via @USATODAY 26 minutes ago
Terri Reid 4️⃣8️⃣🦛 Joe Flacco signs with New York Jets as Sam Darnold's backup at QB https://t.co/XtkmWBXVca via @USATODAY 35 minutes ago
Tyler Sullivan Joe Flacco signs one-year deal with New York Jets to compete for backup job behind Sam Darnold https://t.co/ZMMMJcxUaW 41 minutes ago