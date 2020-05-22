Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Flacco signs with New York Jets as Sam Darnold's backup at QB

USATODAY.com Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Joe Flacco is getting another shot in the NFL after his last stint with the Broncos lasted just one year, as the veteran QB signed with the Jets.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Colin Cowherd and Joy Taylor play word association with NFL team logos

Colin Cowherd and Joy Taylor play word association with NFL team logos 09:10

 On today's Best for Last, Colin Cowherd and Joy Taylor play word association. Check out which NFL players they associate most with team logos.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd ranks his 10 most interesting teams for next NFL season [Video]

Colin Cowherd ranks his 10 most interesting teams for next NFL season

Colin Cowherd takes a look ahead at the 2020 NFL season and ranks the 10 most interesting teams to watch during the season.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 08:16Published
Colin Cowherd: The Bengals and Jets got two of the hardest schedules in the NFL [Video]

Colin Cowherd: The Bengals and Jets got two of the hardest schedules in the NFL

Colin Cowherd breaks down the NFL schedule release and says that the New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals received two of the most difficult in the NFL.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:01Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Flacco signs one-year deal with New York Jets to compete for backup job behind Sam Darnold

The former Super Bowl MVP is heading to New York
CBS Sports

Sources: Jets signing QB Flacco to one-year deal

The New York Jets are signing former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco to a one-year deal, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
ESPN Also reported by •Daily CallerDelawareonlineCBS 2Seattle TimesFOX Sports

Tweets about this

ISNblognetwork

Infinity Sports Network RT @antmill40: Joe Flacco finally found a new home as he signs a one-year deal with the New York Jets. Check out why it's a win-win situati… 58 seconds ago

Ardella_Brizeno

Ardella Brizeno Joe Flacco signs one-year deal with New York Jets https://t.co/nT2FTiVeEV #Denver #Broncos 1032703669?-964:11131 5 minutes ago

BGisBrandonGray

Brandon Gray Joe Flacco signs with New York Jets as Sam Darnold's backup at QB https://t.co/5u9tyvwnrg 9 minutes ago

antmill40

Anthony Miller Joe Flacco finally found a new home as he signs a one-year deal with the New York Jets. Check out why it's a win-wi… https://t.co/ayPCQ5tZip 11 minutes ago

ENQSports

Enquirer Sports Former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco signs one-year deal with New York Jets: https://t.co/Mfn2BprqlL 24 minutes ago

dhernandezpr

Diana Joe Flacco signs with New York Jets as Sam Darnold's backup at QB https://t.co/UFpOi3ZbcV via @USATODAY 26 minutes ago

48hippo

Terri Reid 4️⃣8️⃣🦛 Joe Flacco signs with New York Jets as Sam Darnold's backup at QB https://t.co/XtkmWBXVca via @USATODAY 35 minutes ago

TylerSully

Tyler Sullivan Joe Flacco signs one-year deal with New York Jets to compete for backup job behind Sam Darnold https://t.co/ZMMMJcxUaW 41 minutes ago