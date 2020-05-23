Global  

Hong Kong's controversial security law: What is it and why does China want it?

SBS Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Pro-democracy campaigners in Hong Kong have vowed to protest what they say is China's fiercest assault on the city's treasured autonomy with its move to impose a security law. But what does this law really mean?
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Hong Kong lawmakers, activists condemn Beijing's national security law legislation

Hong Kong lawmakers, activists condemn Beijing's national security law legislation 01:32

 More than a dozen pan-democrat lawmakers and other activists assembled at a police station to march to the nearby Chinese Liaison Office, chanting "Hong Kong is becoming Xinjiang". Lee Cheuk-Yan of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China said "one country, two...

