Hong Kong's controversial security law: What is it and why does China want it?

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Hong Kong's freedoms 'threatened' by new law



China's ruling Communist Party has moved to impose a controversial national security law for Hong Kong. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:30 Published 10 hours ago Hong Kong could host mainland intelligence bases



A Chinese proposal to impose national security laws on Hong Kong could see mainland intelligence agencies set up bases there, raising fears of direct law enforcement and what U.S. Secretary of State.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:24 Published 10 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources News24.com | Outrage in Hong Kong as China pushes security law China has launched one of its fiercest assaults on Hong Kong's treasured autonomy with its move to impose a security law, pro-democracy campaigners have said.

News24 11 hours ago



Outrage in Hong Kong as China pushes security law Prominent democracy activist Joshua Wong said China's message to protesters was clear.

Khaleej Times 20 hours ago





Tweets about this