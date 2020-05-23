Hertz files for U.S. bankruptcy protection as car rentals evaporate in pandemic
Saturday, 23 May 2020 () The more than a century old car rental firm Hertz Global Holdings Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday after its business was decimated during the coronavirus pandemic and talks with creditors failed to result in much needed relief.
J.C. Penney Co Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection during the coronavirus pandemic. According to Reuters, they plan to permanently close some stores and are exploring a possible sale. The store said..
Satellite operator Intelsat SA said late on Wednesday that it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, making it the latest casualty of severe business... Reuters Also reported by •Bangkok Post •bizjournals
