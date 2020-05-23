Global  

Coronavirus: Calls for Dominic Cummings to resign after lockdown travel

BBC News Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Labour demands action after the PM's aide went to his parents while self-isolating with Covid-19 symptoms.
News video: Calls for Dominic Cummings to resign after reports he broke lockdown rules

Calls for Dominic Cummings to resign after reports he broke lockdown rules 01:18

 Calls have been made for Dominic Cummings to resign from his role as chief adviser to the Prime Minister after reports emerged he broke lockdown rules by travelling 260 miles from his London home. In a joint investigation, the Mirror and the Guardian reported that police intervened after receiving a...

No 10 : Cummings believes he behaved ‘reasonably and legally’ with lockdown trip [Video]

No 10 : Cummings believes he behaved ‘reasonably and legally’ with lockdown trip

Downing Street has said Dominic Cummings believed he “behaved reasonably and legally” when he travelled from his London home to County Durham during the lockdown. Opposition MPs have accused Number..

Lib Dems' Ed Davey on Dominic Cummings [Video]

Lib Dems' Ed Davey on Dominic Cummings

The Liberal Democrats' acting leader Sir Ed Davey says he hopes the prime minister "will act, and act swiftly" following Dominic Cummings' alleged breach of coronavirus lockdown guidelines. Report by..

Boris Johnson facing calls to sack Dominic Cummings over 'flouting of lockdown'

Boris Johnson facing calls to sack Dominic Cummings over 'flouting of lockdown'The top aide was spotted by witnesses 250 miles from his London property at his parents home in Durham.
Coronavirus: Dominic Cummings' lockdown trip 'was essential', says No 10

It comes as Durham police says it was "unwise" for the PM's top aide to travel there with coronavirus symptoms.
