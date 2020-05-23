Thai Artist Makes Street Art Depicting Healthcare Workers as Birds Battling Coronavirus!The fight against the coronavirus has been depicted in the form of murals across Bangkok by a Thaiwanese artist. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
Coffee shop let's customers pay it forward to healthcare workersA shop at a Southern California hospital is giving its customers a chance to pay it forward to hospital workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Long Beach Bread Lab lets patrons buy a coffee or pastry..
Accuracy Shipping Limited RT @dna: ICMR revises guidelines, allows use of HCQ among healthcare workers in COVID-19 containment zones https://t.co/Dq8My53s6E 3 hours ago
NEWS MANIA weekly ICMR revises guidelines, allows use of HCQ among healthcare workers in COVID-19 containment zones… https://t.co/xqDonfzqgH 3 hours ago
DNA ICMR revises guidelines, allows use of HCQ among healthcare workers in COVID-19 containment zones https://t.co/Dq8My53s6E 4 hours ago