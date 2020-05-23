Global  

China has betrayed Hong Kong so West should stop fooling itself, former Hong Kong governor says

Reuters Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
China has betrayed the people of Hong Kong so the West should stop kowtowing to Beijing for an illusory great pot of gold, said Chris Patten, the last governor of the former British colony.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Hong Kong lawmakers, activists condemn Beijing's national security law legislation

Hong Kong lawmakers, activists condemn Beijing's national security law legislation 01:32

 More than a dozen pan-democrat lawmakers and other activists assembled at a police station to march to the nearby Chinese Liaison Office, chanting "Hong Kong is becoming Xinjiang". Lee Cheuk-Yan of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China said "one country, two...

Taiwan urges China not to lead Hong Kong into 'bigger turmoil'

Taiwan's government urged China on Friday not to lead Hong Kong into "bigger turmoil" due to wrong policy decisions, after China proposed new national security...
Hong Kong's leader apologizes in person for protests and violence

For the first time, Hong Kong's leader has apologized in person for the chaos and violence of the past week. Massive demonstrations forced her to hold up a...
