Related videos from verified sources Scarlett Johansson worried Marvel fans wouldn't like her as Black Widow



Scarlett Johansson was worried Marvel fans wouldn't like her interpretation of fictional superhero Black Widow. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:46 Published 2 weeks ago Rachel Weisz found physical Black Widow role ‘daunting’ after childbirth



Rachel Weisz found it "daunting" to take on the physically challenging role of spy Melina Vostokoff in Black Widow less than a year after having her daughter. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this