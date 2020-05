‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ turns 25, will get new title track by Amaal and Armaan Malik Saturday, 23 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The new ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ track will be presented as ‘India Ka Naya Music Anthem’ during the ‘Ek Desh, Ek Raag’ concert on May 24, celebrating the silver jubilee of the TV show The new ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ track will be presented as ‘India Ka Naya Music Anthem’ during the ‘Ek Desh, Ek Raag’ concert on May 24, celebrating the silver jubilee of the TV show 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this